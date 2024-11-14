Jalen Wilson News: Another night in double figures
Wilson posted 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 139-114 loss to Boston.
Wilson scored in double digits for a second straight game, and he notched his first steal since Nov. 1 against Chicago. He's been shouldering a steady workload off the bench for the Nets, averaging 21.7 minutes along with 8.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in November (seven appearances).
