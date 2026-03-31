Jalen Wilson News: Available to play
Wilson (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against Charlotte.
Wilson is set to return from a one-game absence. Over his last seven appearances, he's been solid with 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers across 21.9 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Wilson See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1219 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 31March 31, 2025
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Add These Players Before the Trade DeadlineJanuary 31, 2025
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, January 8January 8, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Wilson See More