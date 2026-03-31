Jalen Wilson headshot

Jalen Wilson News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Wilson (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against Charlotte.

Wilson is set to return from a one-game absence. Over his last seven appearances, he's been solid with 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers across 21.9 minutes per contest.

Jalen Wilson
Brooklyn Nets
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