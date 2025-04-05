Jalen Wilson News: Available vs. Toronto

Wilson (ankle) has been Meghan Triplett of YES Network in Sunday's game against the Raptors.

After missing Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Wilson will return to the floor for the Nets on Sunday against Toronto. The 24-year-old is having a solid year for Brooklyn, averaging a career-high numbers in points (9.2), rebounds (3.3) and assists (1.8) per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the floor and 31.9 percent from deep.