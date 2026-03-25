Jalen Wilson News: Bumped back to bench
Wilson isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Wilson made a spot start last time out, but he'll return to the second unit Wednesday. With Noah Clowney (wrist) and Danny Wolf (ankle) sidelined, Wilson should be an important bench piece against Golden State.
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