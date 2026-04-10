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Jalen Wilson News: Chips in 13 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Wilson recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 125-108 loss to Milwaukee.

The Nets were down to just seven active players Friday, thrusting Wilson into a big role off the bench. Depending on who's available for Brooklyn during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Raptors, Wilson could push for minutes in the 30s once again to wrap up the campaign.

Jalen Wilson
Brooklyn Nets
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