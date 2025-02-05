Jalen Wilson News: Coming off bench

Wilson won't start in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Cameron Johnson (ankle) is back for the Nets on Wednesday, sending Wilson back to the bench. Over 34 games with the Brooklyn reserves, Wilson has averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.1 minutes, so he's still likely to play meaningful minutes against Washington.