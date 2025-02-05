Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Wilson headshot

Jalen Wilson News: Coming off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 4:26pm

Wilson won't start in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Cameron Johnson (ankle) is back for the Nets on Wednesday, sending Wilson back to the bench. Over 34 games with the Brooklyn reserves, Wilson has averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.1 minutes, so he's still likely to play meaningful minutes against Washington.

Jalen Wilson
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now