Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Wilson headshot

Jalen Wilson News: Coming off bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Wilson is not in the Nets' starting lineup against the Pacers on Monday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Noah Clowney will enter the Nets' starting lineup Monday, which will push Wilson to the bench after the former started in Brooklyn's last two games. Wilson has averaged 9.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 30.2 minutes per game since and including Dec. 1.

Jalen Wilson
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now