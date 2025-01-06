Jalen Wilson News: Coming off bench Monday

Wilson is not in the Nets' starting lineup against the Pacers on Monday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Noah Clowney will enter the Nets' starting lineup Monday, which will push Wilson to the bench after the former started in Brooklyn's last two games. Wilson has averaged 9.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 30.2 minutes per game since and including Dec. 1.