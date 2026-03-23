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Jalen Wilson News: Drawing first start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Wilson will start Monday's game against Portland, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Wilson will draw a rare start with the Nets missing several key rotation pieces Monday due to injury. While this marks his first start of the 2025-26 campaign, Wilson has been more involved in the rotation lately, as he's averaging 10.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 21.0 minutes over his last four appearances.

Jalen Wilson
Brooklyn Nets
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