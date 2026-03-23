Jalen Wilson News: Drawing first start of season

Wilson will start Monday's game against Portland, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Wilson will draw a rare start with the Nets missing several key rotation pieces Monday due to injury. While this marks his first start of the 2025-26 campaign, Wilson has been more involved in the rotation lately, as he's averaging 10.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 21.0 minutes over his last four appearances.