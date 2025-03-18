Jalen Wilson News: Fails to score in loss

Wilson accumulated zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt) in seven minutes during Tuesday's 104-96 loss to the Celtics.

Wilson went scoreless for just the third time this season, playing a season-low seven minutes. The Nets have no rhyme or reason when it comes to their current rotation, making it hard to know who is going to produce from one night to the next. Wilson saw 30 minutes in the previous game, and based on what we have seen in 15 games over the past month during which he has averaged 20.0 minutes per contest, he should see an uptick in playing time moving forward.