Jalen Wilson

Jalen Wilson News: Fares well as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 7:22am

Wilson ended Monday's 113-109 victory over Dallas with 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes.

With Cameron Johnson (back) and Noah Clowney (ankle) both sidelined, Wilson jumped into the starting five Monday. More opportunities could come his way if the Nets continue to be shorthanded in the final couple of weeks. Across 19 starts in this campaign, Wilson holds averages of 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 three-pointers.

Jalen Wilson
Brooklyn Nets

