Jalen Wilson News: Fills in with 18 points
Wilson finished with 18 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 41 minutes during Monday's 128-120 win over the Warriors.
Wilson logged his second start of the season and turned in a season-high 18 points in the win. In addition to Brooklyn's lenghty injury report, Ben Simmons will sit one end of a back-to-back for the foreseeable future. This scenario should provide Wilson with more opportunities to make an impact during his sophomore season.
