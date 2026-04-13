Jalen Wilson headshot

Jalen Wilson News: Nearly double-doubles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 11:00am

Wilson recorded nine points (3-9 FG, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 136-101 loss to the Raptors.

Playing in his third season with the Nets, Wilson's production and minutes took a hit in 2025-26. Across 54 appearances, he averaged 15.9 minutes with 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.0 three-pointers on 39.6 percent shooting from the field.

Jalen Wilson
Brooklyn Nets
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