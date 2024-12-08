Jalen Wilson News: Out of starting five Sunday

Wilson will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Bucks, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The 24-year-old has received an increased role throughout the season due to numerous injuries, though he will slide to the bench with Dorian Finney-Smith returning from a four-game absence. Wilson has started in each of his last five appearances, during which he averaged 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 42.9 percent from the field across 31.6 minutes per contest.