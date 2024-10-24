Jalen Wilson News: Perfect from charity stripe

Wilson ended with 16 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 120-116 loss to the Hawks.

Wilson was Brooklyn's second-leading scorer Wednesday despite coming off the bench. Without many go-to scorers outside of Cam Thomas, Wilson could be in store for a significant role as a sparkplug in the team's second unit. If the 24-year-old forward continues to play upwards of 30 minutes, he will garner serious fantasy attention.