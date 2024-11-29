Jalen Wilson News: Quiet in return

Wilson closed with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes during Friday's 123-100 loss to Orlando.

Wilson returned to the lineup after missing the previous game due to a mild calf issue. He remained in the starting lineup but was unable to repeat his heroics from earlier in the week. With that said, he has scored double-digits in four of the past six games, flashing some nice offensive upside. Until the Nets are back to full health, he should continue to play a significant role moving forward.