Jalen Wilson headshot

Jalen Wilson News: Retreating to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Wilson won't start Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Wilson will retreat to the second unit after starting Sunday's win over the Wizards. Over 13 appearances off the bench since the All-Star break, the 25-year-old forward has averaged 6.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per showing.

Jalen Wilson
Brooklyn Nets
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