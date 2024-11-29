Jalen Wilson News: Returning to action Friday
Wilson (calf) is available for Friday's game versus the Magic, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Wilson has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday after missing Brooklyn's previous outing due to right calf tightness. With Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) and Cameron Johnson (ankle) deemed questionable, Wilson could be in store for increased playing time.
