Jalen Wilson headshot

Jalen Wilson News: Returning to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Wilson isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Celtics, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Ziaire Williams will reclaim his starting spot from Wilson on Tuesday after missing Brooklyn's previous contest due to an Achilles injury. Wilson is averaging 8.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.2 minutes across his previous 10 appearances coming off the bench.

Jalen Wilson
Brooklyn Nets
