Jalen Wilson headshot

Jalen Wilson News: Scores 13 off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Wilson logged 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 28 minutes during Monday's 106-104 victory over the Grizzlies.

This was Wilson's fourth game of the campaign scoring in double figures through eight appearances. His production has been sporadic, but he's certainly intriguing in deeper fantasy formats with 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.9 three-pointers in 22.8 minutes per contest.

Jalen Wilson
Brooklyn Nets
