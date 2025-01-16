Jalen Wilson News: Scores 16 points in blowout loss

Wilson contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 126-67 loss to the Clippers.

The Nets looked brutally overmatched and lost by a whopping 59 points, but Wilson was one of the few Brooklyn players who ended with a relatively decent stat line. That said, he tends to play off bench on a regular basis, meaning his fantasy upside will remain relatively low in most formats outside of the very deep ones.