Jalen Wilson News: Scores double-digit points in loss

Wilson recorded 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes in Thursday's 110-97 loss to the Cavaliers.

Wilson was in double figures in scoring for the first time since being removed from the starting lineup Feb. 5. Since returning to the bench, the 24-year-old is averaging 6.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 24.4 minutes in five games played.