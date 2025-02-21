Jalen Wilson News: Scores double digits in loss

Wilson recorded 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes in Thursday's 110-97 loss to the Cavaliers.

Wilson was in double figures for the first time since being removed from the starting lineup Feb. 5. Since returning to the bench, the 24-year-old is averaging 6.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 24.4 minutes in five games played.