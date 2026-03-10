Jalen Wilson News: Sees 23 minutes in win
Wilson amassed six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 126-115 victory over Memphis.
Wilson was a fresh addition to the rotation, essentially replacing Terance Mann. The Nets are in player-evaluation mode, and there's no telling whether this move will stick. Wilson is only worth monitoring in deeper formats.
