Jalen Wilson headshot

Jalen Wilson News: Sees 23 minutes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 10:46am

Wilson amassed six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 126-115 victory over Memphis.

Wilson was a fresh addition to the rotation, essentially replacing Terance Mann. The Nets are in player-evaluation mode, and there's no telling whether this move will stick. Wilson is only worth monitoring in deeper formats.

Jalen Wilson
Brooklyn Nets
