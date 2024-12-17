Jalen Wilson News: Sinks four triples in loss

Wilson totaled 13 points (4-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Monday's 130-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

Over the last two games, Wilson has totaled 28 points, six assists, three rebounds, four steals and seven made three-pointers. With Dennis Schroder in Golden State and Cam Thomas (hamstring), Ziaire Williams (knee) and Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) all out, Wilson has a clear path to heavy minutes, even if he continues to operate off the bench.