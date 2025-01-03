Jalen Wilson News: Solid outing in start

Wilson finished with 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 win over the Bucks.

With Noah Clowney (hip) and Ben Simmons (rest/back) out, Wilson made his eighth start of the season Friday. Across those eight starts, Wilson is averaging 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Over that span, the 24-year-old forward has shot 43.6 percent on 4.9 three-point attempts per contest.