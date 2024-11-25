Jalen Wilson News: Starting Monday

Wilson will enter the starting lineup in Monday's game against the Warriors.

The second-year forward will get his second start in the Nets' last four games with Nic Claxton (back), Ben Simmons (rest), Noah Clowney (ankle) and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) all sidelined. In his last five outings (one start), Wilson has averaged 10.2 points and 3.8 rebounds across 25.8 minutes per game.