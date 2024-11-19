Jalen Wilson News: Starting sans Thomas

Wilson will enter the starting lineup in Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With Cam Thomas (back) sidelined for the first time this year, Wilson will enter the starting five for just the fourth time in his career. The 24-year-old has played consistent minutes off the bench thus far, and in his last five appearances he's averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 48.4 percent from the field across 19.2 minutes per game.