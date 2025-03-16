Jalen Wilson News: Starting Sunday

Wilson is in the Nets' starting lineup against the Hawks on Monday, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Wilson will make his first start since Feb. 4 due to the absence of Ziaire Williams (Achilles). Wilson is coming off a 15-point performance against the Celtics on Saturday and should see a bump in playing time due to the absences of Williams, D'Angelo Russell (ankle) and Noah Clowney (ankle).