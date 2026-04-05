Jalen Wilson News: Starting Sunday
Wilson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Wizards, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Wilson will replace Terance Mann (Achilles) in the first unit for Sunday's game, and he'll be joined by Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, E.J. Liddell and Chaney Johnson. In Wilson's previous start this season, he finished with 11 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes.
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