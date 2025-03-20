Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Wilson News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 4:08pm

Wilson is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Nets are tweaking their lineup for this contest, and Wilson will enter the first unit due to the absence of Cameron Johnson (rest). Wilson has made 16 starts this season, averaging 11.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.7 steals across 32.9 minutes per game.

