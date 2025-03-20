Jalen Wilson News: Starting Thursday

Wilson is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Nets are tweaking their lineup for this contest, and Wilson will enter the first unit due to the absence of Cameron Johnson (rest). Wilson has made 16 starts this season, averaging 11.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.7 steals across 32.9 minutes per game.