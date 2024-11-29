Jalen Wilson News: Starting vs. Orlando

Wilson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Magic, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Wilson is back after a one-game absence due to right calf tightness, and the second-year forward will move straight into the lineup since Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) is out. Wilson has made two starts this season, playing 34 and 41 minutes in wins over the Hornets and Warriors, respectively.