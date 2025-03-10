Jalen Wilson News: Struggles continue Monday

Wilson closed Monday's 111-108 victory over the Lakers with four points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds in 15 minutes.

Wilson scored single digits for the seventh time in the past nine games, continuing his recent form slump. Despite playing a relatively consistent role, it's been rough sledding for Wilson who is now averaging 9.2 points and 1.4 three-pointers in 26.3 minutes per game thus far this season.