Jalen Wilson News: Team's leading scorer in loss
Wilson logged 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and five rebounds over 19 minutes during the Nets' 121-92 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.
The Nets tied a franchise record the lowest first-half scoring total with 24 points, and with the Thunder leading by as many as 42 points, that lead to both teams leaning on their reserves more. Wilson scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half and ended up leading Brooklyn in that category. He was a healthy DNP in each of his two outings prior to Wednesday's loss, but he could see more minutes if Noah Clowney (wrist) were to miss time.
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