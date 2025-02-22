Jamal Bey News: Efficient off bench in G League

Bey logged 20 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block over 28 minutes Friday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 106-103 win over Raptors 905.

Bey didn't take many shots Friday, but he didn't need to. He finished as the bench's leading scorer and was one of four Westchester players to score at least 20 points in the win. Over his last five G League outings, he's shot 54.1 percent from the field, and over that span, he has averaged 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals over 24.0 minutes per game.