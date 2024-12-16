Jamal Bey News: Leading scorer off bench

Bey logged 20 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two blocks across 29 minutes Sunday during Westchester's 107-95 G League win versus Greensboro.

Bey had a dominant outing while coming off the bench Sunday as he led the team in points scored while shooting an efficient 50.0 percent from the field. His 20 points scored also served as a new season high for the 25-year-old.