Jamal Bey News: Leading scorer off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 10:52am

Bey logged 20 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two blocks across 29 minutes Sunday during Westchester's 107-95 G League win versus Greensboro.

Bey had a dominant outing while coming off the bench Sunday as he led the team in points scored while shooting an efficient 50.0 percent from the field. His 20 points scored also served as a new season high for the 25-year-old.

Jamal Bey
 Free Agent
