Jamal Bey News: Productive off bench

Bey played 31 minutes Monday during Westchester's 126-105 win versus Iowa and totaled 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Bey led the team in steals and finished second in points scored during Monday's victory despite coming off the bench. The 6-foot-6 guard has been on a hot over the past couple of weeks as he's scored at least 15 points in four of his last five outings while converting on 49.2 percent of his field-goal attempts during that span.