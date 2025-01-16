Jamal Bey News: Returns from absence

Bey (illness) recorded two points (1-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), a rebound and an assist across 26 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 114-110 win over Wisconsin.

Bey returned to the hardwood after a one-game absence due to an illness. That said, he has a minor role off the bench, so he shouldn't have a big impact in the rotation regardless of whether he's available or not.