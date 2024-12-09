Jamal Bey News: Sinks four triples

Bey notched 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 16 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Before Sunday's contest, Bey had made three total three-pointers in eight appearances, but he caught fire Sunday en route to his first double-digit scoring performance of the campaign. Bey is averaging 14.7 minutes per game across nine G League appearances.