Jamal Bey News: Struggles from field in defeat

Bey finished scoreless (0-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four rebounds over 11 minutes in Sunday's 118-110 loss to Maine.

Bey struggled from the field off the bench in Sunday's contest, failing to connect on a basket but still managing to provide a boost on the boards. In the first four contests, Bey has averaged 4.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 17.4 minutes per game.