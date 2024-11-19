Jamal Bey News: Struggles from field in defeat
Bey finished scoreless (0-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four rebounds over 11 minutes in Sunday's 118-110 loss to Maine.
Bey struggled from the field off the bench in Sunday's contest, failing to connect on a basket but still managing to provide a boost on the boards. In the first four contests, Bey has averaged 4.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 17.4 minutes per game.
Jamal Bey
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now