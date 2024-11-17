Jamal Bieniemy News: Posts 16 points in loss Saturday

Bieniemy logged 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 45 minutes in Saturday's 99-91 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

The 25-year-old tied Stephen Thompson for the team high in assists while tying Philip Alston for the second-highest mark in points behind Thompson (32). Bieniemy has averaged 10.0 points, 5.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds across 42.8 minutes per game over two G League Tip-Off Tournament outings.