Jamal Cain Injury: Doesn't return Monday

Cain exited Monday's 123-107 win over the Pistons in the second quarter due to a left calf contusion and did not return, finishing with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 11 minutes.

Cain checked out with 8:29 remaining in the second quarter and never checked back in after being deemed doubtful to return. He can be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves until Orlando offers an update on his status.