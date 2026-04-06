Jamal Cain Injury: Doubtful to return Monday

Cain is doubtful to return to Monday's game against the Pistons due to a left calf contusion, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Cain logged just over 11 minutes before exiting due to the calf injury. If he's unable to return, he'll finish with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist.