Jamal Cain headshot

Jamal Cain Injury: Expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Cain (calf) is expected to play Wednesday against Minnesota, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Cain made it through shootaround and "should be good to go" according to coach Jamahl Mosley. Cain, who is listed as questionable, holds averages of 8.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 19.6 minutes over his last seven outings.

Jamal Cain
Orlando Magic
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