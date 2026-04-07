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Jamal Cain Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Cain is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota with a left calf contusion.

Cain left Monday's win over the Pistons in the second quarter with the injury and was unable to return. If his absence extends into Wednesday, Tristan da Silva could pick up a few extra minutes.

Jamal Cain
Orlando Magic
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