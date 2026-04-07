Jamal Cain Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Cain is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota with a left calf contusion.
Cain left Monday's win over the Pistons in the second quarter with the injury and was unable to return. If his absence extends into Wednesday, Tristan da Silva could pick up a few extra minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Cain See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Cain See More