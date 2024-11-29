Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Cain headshot

Jamal Cain Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 1:05pm

Cain (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Memphis.

The two-way forward was a late scratch in Wednesday's loss to Toronto and will remain out Friday. Cain has seen an uptick in playing time due to injuries this season, but with several players returning, he'll likely have a hard time carving out a significant role off the bench when he comes back. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Knicks.

