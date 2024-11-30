Jamal Cain News: Available to play Sunday

Cain (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Cain has missed the Pelicans' last four games with a right ankle sprain, but it seems he'll be available to return. That said, the three-year guard isn't expected to play significant minutes off the bench even if deemed healthy. Cain has averaged just 15.3 minutes per game in his 12 appearances (zero starts) in 2024-25.