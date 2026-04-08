Jamal Cain News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Cain (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Cain exited Monday's win over the Pistons in the second quarter and did not return due to a left calf contusion. However, the 27-year-old forward will be back in action Wednesday. Over four appearances in April, he has averaged 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21.8 minutes per tilt.