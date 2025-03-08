Jamal Cain News: Cracks rotation Saturday

Cain ended with five points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across eight minutes during Saturday's 146-117 loss to the Rockets.

Cain saw minutes for just the fourth time in the past 11 games, saddling up for eight minutes of garbage time. The Pelicans are focused on nothing but lottery balls, meaning Cain, along with a few others, could at least play a role down the stretch. With that said, it is unlikely to yield consistent production.