Jamal Cain headshot

Jamal Cain News: Fares well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 9:51am

Cain supplied eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and nine rebounds in 24 minutes during Monday's 94-88 win over Detroit in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Cain had a strong showing off the bench and was all over the highlight reels for his monster slam over Jalen Duren. If Franz Wagner (calf) is forced to miss time, Cain looks like someone the Magic will lean on along with possibly Tristan da Silva.

Jamal Cain
Orlando Magic
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