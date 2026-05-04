Jamal Cain News: Finishes season in starting lineup
Cain notched five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 24 minutes during Sunday's 116-94 loss to Detroit in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
With both Franz Wagner (calf) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) sidelined, Cain was thrust into a significant role during the final stretch of Orlando's playoff run. Over 40 regular-season contests (one start), the fourth-year forward averaged 5.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 12.2 minutes per game.
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