Jamal Cain News: Finishes season in starting lineup

Cain notched five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 24 minutes during Sunday's 116-94 loss to Detroit in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

With both Franz Wagner (calf) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) sidelined, Cain was thrust into a significant role during the final stretch of Orlando's playoff run. Over 40 regular-season contests (one start), the fourth-year forward averaged 5.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 12.2 minutes per game.